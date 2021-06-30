Russia logs highest-ever daily Covid deaths

The centre said on Tuesday that 652 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall death toll to 134,545, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moscow, June 30 (IANS) Russia has registered its highest single-day coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, the country's official monitoring and response centre said.

In the same period, the country also logged 20,616 new cases, taking the total infection tally to 5,493,557, while the number of recoveries increased to 4,984,037.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,209 new cases, taking its total to 1,352,392.

Around 23 million Russian citizens have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to date, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, adding that there have been no reports of fatalities linked to the jabs .

According to official data, 38,440,164 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Russia so far.

