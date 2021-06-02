Russia making progress in economy, politics, and military sphere with India: FM Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], June 2 (ANI): Just a day after concluding the BRICS meeting, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday that India and Russia are making progress in the economy, politics, culture and the military-technical sphere.



"As for our cooperation with India, we are making progress in the economy, politics, culture and the military-technical sphere, as well as in healthcare in full accordance with the agreements that are being reached at the highest level," Lavrov statement said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through video conferencing. The meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of all countries of the bloc.

Giving a briefing on the outcome of the summit in Moscow, Lavrov said that there is no change in the S-400 air defence system contract with India. "There is no change in the S-400 contract. The Indian leadership reaffirms its commitments to these agreements," Lavrov said.

At the BRICS meeting, he said that leaders exchanged views on all urgent issues related to maintaining international peace and security, and discussed the impact of the coronavirus crisis on international relations.

"We spoke about joint efforts to counter the terrorist threat. BRICS is actively working in this area. BRICS set forth its priorities in the counter-terrorism strategy adopted last year. We are helping build up the potential of the established Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its thematic subgroups," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Speaking on the issue of COVID assistance to India, Lavrov said, "In the context of the current epidemiological situation, all BRICS countries expressed their solidarity with India and its people. Russia is willing to continue helping our Indian friends counter this dangerous virus." (ANI)

