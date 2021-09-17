Russia offers free scholarship to Indian students

Chennai [India], September 17 (ANI/TV BRICS): The Russian government Scholarship Program has invited Indians to study in Russia for free.



"The applications for the Russian Government Scholarship Program opened on 1st September 2021 for 2022/23 intake. 01 November 2021 is the last date for applications", said a press release.

Every year the Russian Government invites thousands of foreign nations to pursue high-quality education in Russian Universities for bachelor, Masters and PhD Degrees. The Scholarship Program offers 100 per cent free tuition for the entire tenure of studies. Each student has many Universities and courses to choose from.

Every year 100 grants are provided by the Russian Government for Indian students in various fields of study including MBBS, engineering, science and arts.

Russian House in Chennai will be conducting a webinar on the Russian Government Scholarship program 2022-23 on 24 September 2021.

During this webinar, candidates will be informed about the scholarship, courses available, the process of application and the process of selection. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and clarify any doubts they have about pursuing their studies in Russia. (ANI/TV BRICS)

