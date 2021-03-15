'Russia prepared to open dialogue with Council of Europe'

Moscow, March 15 (IANS) Moscow is prepared to hold an honest and open dialogue with the Council of Europe (CoE) despite attempts to use the organisation as a tool to ramp up confrontation, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said Monday.

"Regrettably, we are still confronted with attempts to use the CoE as an instrument to counter Russia," the speaker of the upper house of the Federal Assembly said during her meeting with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the CoE Rik Daems in Moscow, according to the TASS news agency.