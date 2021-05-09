Russia protects its own interests, int'l law: Putin

"Russia consistently defends international law," the President said during a large military parade with some 12,000 participants in Moscow.

Moscow, May 9 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday stressed on the protection of country's national interests on the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"At the same time, we will steadfastly defend our national interests and ensure the security of our people."

Putin once again warned against attempts to falsify history and attempts to relativise the actions of "traitors and criminals", Xinhua news agency.

Thousands of soldiers marched across Red Square afterwards in icy winds and cloudy skies.

Tanks and fighter planes were also presented.

All participants in the parade had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official reports.

Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia.

According to historians, the Soviet Union suffered around 27 million casualties during World War II.

