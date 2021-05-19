Russia ready to cooperate with all based on mutual trust: Putin

Moscow, May 19 (IANS) Russia is ready to cooperate with all states and form mutually beneficial partnerships, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony where the credentials of 23 countries' ambassadors were presented on Tuesday.

"We are ready to work together with all states without exception on the basis of equality, respect for each other's interests and non-interference in internal affairs," the president said, according to a statement published by the Kremlin, Xinhua reported.