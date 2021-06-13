Russia records 14,723 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia has reported another 14,723 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily infections since February 13, according to official data released Sunday.



The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 5,208,687.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 357 to 126,430 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,166 to 4,801,335.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 7,704 new cases, taking its total to 1,234,717.

According to official data, 32,734,213 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

