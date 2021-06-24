Russia records 17,594 new Covid cases

Moscow, June 24 (IANS) Russia has reported another 17,594 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 5,368,513, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national death toll rose by 548 in the past day to 130,895, and the number of the country's recoveries grew by 12,660 to 4,902,110, Xinhua news agency reported.