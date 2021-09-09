Russia records 18,380 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 18,380 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 18,024 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,084,284, the federal response center said on Thursday.



"Over the past day, 18,380 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,375 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.26%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,801 daily infections, up from 1,269 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,380 cases, down from 1,430, and the Moscow region with 525 cases, down from 673.

The response center reported 794 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 797 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 190,376.

In the same 24 hours, 19,639 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,262 the day before, bringing the total to 6,340,151. (ANI/Sputnik

