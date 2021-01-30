Russia records 19,032 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 19,032 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 19,238 the day before, taking the tally to 3,832,080, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.



"Over the past day, 19,032 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 2,201cases (10.5 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,832,080, with the rate of increase at 0.5 percent.

St. Petersburg confirmed 2,512 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 2,284 the day before. Moscow confirmed 2,430 cases, up from 2,284 the day before, and the Moscow Region confirmed 1,069 new cases, up from 1,044 on Friday.

The response center reported 512 coronavirus fatalities, down from 534 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 72,697.

Total recoveries count 3,279,964 after 24,502 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 26,204 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

