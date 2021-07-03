  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia records 24,439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jul 3rd, 2021, 15:25:07hrs
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 24,439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 5,585,799, the federal response center said Saturday.

The largest number of new cases -- 7,447 -- was registered in Moscow, followed by 2,596 cases in the Moscow region and 1,733 in St. Petersburg.
In the same 24 hours, 697 deaths of people who had COVID-19 were recorded, which brings the cumulative total to 137,262. Over the same period, 17,899 people were discharged with full recovery across Russia, which brings the cumulative total to 5,053,417. (ANI/Sputnik)

