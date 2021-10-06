Russia records 25,133 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 25,133 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 25,110 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,662,560, the federal response center said on Wednesday.



"Over the past day, 25,133 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,182 cases (8.7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,589 daily infections, down from 3,827 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,187 cases, up from 1,894, and the Moscow region with 1,410 cases, down from 1,788.

The response center reported a new record of 929 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 895 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 212,625.

In the same 24 hours, 19,841 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 18,568 the day before, bringing the total to 6,778,900. (ANI/Sputnik)

