  4. Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, May 26th, 2021, 15:25:06hrs
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,373 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,026,168, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 406 to 119,600 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,135 to 4,642,090.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,416 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,164,017.
Over 136.4 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

