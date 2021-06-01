Russia records 8,475 new Covid cases

Moscow, June 1 (IANS) Russia has reported 8,475 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,071,917, the country's monitoring and response centre said on Monday.

The nationwide Covid-19 death toll rose by 339 to 121,501 on Sunday, while the number of recoveries grew by 6,715 to 4,684,585, Xinhua news agency reported.