Russia records 8,554 new COVID-19 cases

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, May 16th, 2021, 16:25:08hrs
Representative image

Moscow [Russia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,554 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,940,245, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 391 to 115,871 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,573 to 4,556,073.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,789 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,137,097.
So far, over 133.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

