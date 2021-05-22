  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia records 8,709 new Covid cases

Russia records 8,709 new Covid cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 23rd, 2021, 03:00:14hrs
Moscow, May 23 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,709 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,992,554, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 386 to 118,125 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,345 to 4,610,465, Xinhua reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,653 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,154,115.

So far, over 135.3 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

