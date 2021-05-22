Russia records 8,709 new Covid cases

Moscow, May 23 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,709 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,992,554, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 386 to 118,125 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 9,345 to 4,610,465, Xinhua reported.