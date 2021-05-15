Russia records 8,790 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], May 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 8,790 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 4,931,691, the federal response center said Saturday.



Moscow had the highest count of new infections, with 3,073 cases registered. St. Petersburg had the second highest number with 749.

The past 24 hours saw 9,866 people discharged from hospitals due to recovery from the coronavirus. In the same period, 364 deaths linked to the coronavirus were confirmed across the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

