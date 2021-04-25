  1. Sify.com
  4. Russia records 8,828 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 25th, 2021, 09:00:13hrs
Moscow, April 25 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,828 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,753,789, the official monitoring and response center said.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 399 to 107,900 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 9,254 to 4,380,468, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,541 new cases, taking its total to 1,077,783.

More than 127.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

