Russia records 8,828 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, April 25 (IANS) Russia confirmed 8,828 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,753,789, the official monitoring and response center said.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 399 to 107,900 in the past day, while recoveries grew by 9,254 to 4,380,468, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.