Russia records 9,163 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], June 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,163 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,145 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,126,437, the federal response center said on Sunday.



"Over the past day, 9,163 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,367 cases (14.9 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase remains unchanged at 0.18 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,936 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,897 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 861 new cases, up from 857 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 773 cases, down from 775 the day before.

The response center reported 352 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 399 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 123,787. Over the past day, Moscow has registered 61 deaths.

In the same 24 hours, 7,369 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 8,565 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,736,446. (ANI/Sputnik)

