Russia records 9,289 new Covid-19 cases

Moscow, May 30 (IANS) Russia reported 9,289 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,053,748, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 401 to 120,807 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,250 to 4,670,484, the Xinhua news agency reported.