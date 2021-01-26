Russia records less than 19,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 Hours for 1st time since Nov 3

Moscow [Russia], January 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's single-day coronavirus cases increase fell below 19,000 for the first time since November 3 as 18,241 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the response centre said on Tuesday.



"Over the past day, 18,241 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,933 cases (10.6 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,756,931, with the rate of increase at 0.49 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,317 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 2,382 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,510 cases, down from 2,116 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 1,129 new cases, down from 1,163 on Monday.

The response center reported 564 coronavirus fatalities, up from 456 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 70,482.

Total recoveries count 3,174,561 after 23,798 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 19,003 the day before.

According to the national consumer health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 100 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic, and 648,799 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring. (ANI/Sputnik)

