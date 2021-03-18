  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Russia records less than 9,000 new Covid-19 cases

Russia records less than 9,000 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 07:51:14hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Moscow, March 18 (IANS) Russia registered 8,998 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,393 the day before, bringing the nationwide tally to 4,418,436, the country's Covid-19 response centre said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 427 more deaths were reported, taking the country's total death toll to 93,364, the centre said in a statement.

Total recoveries have reached 4,024,975, with 10,755 patients newly recovering from the disease in the past day, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,201 cases, taking its tally of infections to 1,004,481, it said.

Over 116 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far, it added.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features