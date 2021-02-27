Russia registers 11,534 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 11,534 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 11,086 the day before, and the total count reached 4,234,720, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday.



"Over the past day, 11,534 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,332 cases (11.6 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,234,720, with the rate of increase at 0.27 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,336 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St.Petersburg with 951 new cases and the Moscow region with 558 new cases.

The response center reported 439 coronavirus-related fatalities over the given period, up from 428 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 85,743.

Total recoveries increased by 16,020 over the past day and reached 3,799,406. (ANI/Sputnik)

