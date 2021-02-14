Russia registers 14,185 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 14,185 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 14,861 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,071,883, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.



"Over the past day, 14,185 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,587 cases (11.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,071,883, with the rate of increase at 0.35 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,559 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 1,963 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,099 new cases, down from 1,130 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 828 new cases, down from 884 on Saturday.

The response center reported 430 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 502 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 80,126.

Total recoveries increased by 15,194 over the given period and reached 3,593,101. (ANI/Sputnik)

