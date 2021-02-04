Russia registers 16,714 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 16,714 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 16,474 the day before, taking the tally to 3,917,918, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday.



"Over the past day, 16,714 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 regions, including 1,704 cases (10.2 percent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,917,918 with the rate of increase at 0.43 percent.

Moscow confirmed 2,095 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,545 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,571 new cases, down from 1,916 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 831 new cases, up from 773 on Wednesday.

The response center reported 521 coronavirus fatalities, down from 526 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 75,205.

Total recoveries count 3,389,913 after 24,546 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, down from 24,822 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

