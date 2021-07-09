Russia registers 24,818 daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, July 9 (IANS) Russia logged 24,818 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,707,452, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.
The nationwide death toll grew by 734 to 140,775, while the number of recoveries increased by 21,336 to 5,143,255, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 6,040 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,411,491.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that the pandemic situation in the Russian capital has stabilised and around 100,000 people are vaccinated daily. He ruled out new restrictions for the time being.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that it is necessary to have 80 per cent of Russia's adult population vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.
--IANS
int/rs