Russia registers 36,446 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 36,446 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from the record 37,930 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 83,16,019, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.



"Over the past day, 36,446 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,907 cases (8 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.44 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,074 infections, down from 7,778 the day before while St. Petersburg reported 2,735 cases, down from 3,127.

The response centre reported a new single-day record of 1,106 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,069 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 2,32,775.

In the same 24 hours, 26,973 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,690 the day before, bringing the total to 72,13,584. (ANI/Sputnik)

