Russia registers 4th Covid vax

Data collected from 28 days after the injection showed that the vaccine has 79.4 per cent efficacy, a joint statement said on Thursday.

Moscow, May 7 (IANS) The single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine has received authorisation for use in Russia, making it the the country's fourth jab against the disease, the Health Ministry announced.

Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus and has demonstrated no serious side-effects, said Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the jab.

The Phase III clinical study involving 7,000 people is being conducted in multiple countries, including Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Ghana, and the interim results are expected later this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the Sputnik Light will cost less than $10 globally, and it features easy storage and logistics.

"The Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines," said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya center.

Russia has already registered Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac vaccines against the virus.

The country has also started mass production of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals Carnivac-Cov.

--IANS

ksk/