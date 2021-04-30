Russia registers 8,731 new COVID-19 cases

Moscow [Russia], April 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,731 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,284 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,805,288, the coronavirus response centre said on Friday.



"Over the past day, 8,731 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 82 Russian regions, including 1,251 cases (14.3 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the centre said.

The rate of increase fell to 0.18 per cent.

Moscow confirmed 2,662 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 3,215 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 725 new cases, up from 716 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 651 new cases, up from 632 on Thursday.

No new cases were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Chukotka Autonomous Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The response centre reported 397 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 364 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 110,128. Total recoveries increased by 8,406 over the given period, down from 8,442 the previous day, and reached 4,427,946 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

