Russia registers 9,284 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], March 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 9,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 9,299 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,466,153, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.



"Over the past day, 9,284 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,015 cases (10.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 4,466,153, with the rate of increase at 0.21 percent.

Moscow confirmed 1,586 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 1,511 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 865 new cases, down from 881 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 646 new cases, down from 648 on Sunday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 361 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 371 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 95.391.

Total recoveries increased by 7,790 over the given period, down from 8,743 the day before, and reached 4,077,185. (ANI/Sputnik)