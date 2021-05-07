Russia registers its fourth Covid-19 vaccine

Data collected from 28 days after the injection showed that the vaccine has 79.4 per cent efficacy, a joint statement said.

Moscow, May 7 (IANS) The single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik Light has received authorisation for use in Russia, the Russian Health Ministry with the jab's developer and sponsor announced on Thursday.

The Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of the coronavirus and has demonstrated no serious side-effects, said Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the jab, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Phase III clinical study involving 7,000 people is being conducted in multiple countries, including Russia, the UAE and Ghana, and the interim results are expected later this month.

According to the statement, the Sputnik Light will cost less than $10 globally, and it features easy storage and logistics.

"The Sputnik Light offers strong value in initial vaccination and re-vaccination, as well as boosting efficacy when taken in combination with other vaccines," said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya center.

Russia has already registered Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac vaccines against the coronavirus.

The country has also started mass production of the world's first Covid-19 vaccine for animals Carnivac-Cov.

--IANS

int/rs