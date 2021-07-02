Russia rejects involvement in cyberattacks on US claimed by NSA

Moscow [Russia], July 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Embassy to the United States has strongly rejected the alleged involvement of the Russian authorities in a series of cyberattacks on government and private facilities in the United States and other countries.



Earlier this week, the National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) published a report in which they accused the Russian intelligence services of carrying out a series of cyberattacks in 2019-2021.

"We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad.' We emphasize that fighting against cybercrime is an inherent priority for Russia and an integral part of its state policy to combat all forms of crime. A wide range of law enforcement instruments is used for its implementation," the Russian embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Thursday.

"We hope that the American side will abandon the practice of unfounded accusations and focus on professional work with Russian experts to strengthen international information security, and in this context, on joint efforts to combat cybercrime. Besides, it's high time to put things in order on the American soil, from where constant attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia emerge," the diplomatic mission added. (ANI/Sputnik)

