  4. Russia reports 22,804 new Covid infections

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 1st, 2021, 20:20:10hrs
Moscow, Aug 1 (IANS) Russia confirmed 22,804 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,288,677, the official monitoring and response centre said on Sunday.

The nationwide death toll rose by 789 to 159,352, while the total recoveries increased by 17,271 to 5,625,890, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,484 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,508,610.

More than 165 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

--IANS

int/pgh

