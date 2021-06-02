Russia reports 9,500 new Covid infections

Moscow, June 2 (IANS) Russia registered 9,500 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,081,417, the official monitoring and response centre said on Tuesday.

The national Covid-19 death toll rose by 372 to 121,873 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,994 to 4,693,579, Xinhua news agency reported.