Russia reports 9,632 new Covid-19 cases

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 21st, 2021, 03:15:29hrs
Moscow, March 21 (IANS) Russia registered a total of 9,632 Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, roughly the same as a day earlier, the country's Covid-19 response centre said.

The national tally has thus increased to 4,447,570, with 94,659 deaths and 4,060,652 recoveries, the centre said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,728 new cases, taking its total to 1,009,952.

More than 117 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the centre said.

