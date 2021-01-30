Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations, including India

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Easing COVID-19 travel restrictions, Russia on Saturday restored international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India.



"According to the decision of the Russian COVID-19 Emergency Response Centre dated January 16, 2021, the Russian Government issued a directive on January 25, 2021, allowing to restore international air traffic on a reciprocal basis with a number of foreign states, including India," read a release of the Russian embassy.

The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.

The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia.

"In this regard, issuing of visas of all categories (including student visa) to enter Russia via air checkpoints is resumed for the Indian citizens, as well as for persons who have a residence permit," stated the release.

Meanwhile, it also noted that the issuance of e-visa was temporarily suspended till an appropriate directive comes from the Russian Government.

Further, it also advised travellers to come with a valid medical document confirming negative results of the laboratory PCR test for COVID-19. (ANI)

