Russia resumes flights with 8 countries from June 10

Moscow [Russia], June 1 (ANI/Sputnik): From June 10, Russia resumes flights with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Morocco, Croatia, as well as charter flights with Albania, the federal coronavirus response center said on Monday.



"From June 10, 2021, the response center decided to resume, on a reciprocal basis, regular international flights with the following states: Austria (Moscow -- Vienna twice a week); Hungary (Moscow -- Budapest twice a week); Lebanon (Moscow -- Beirut one once a week)," the statement read.

Air traffic with Luxembourg is also resumed (Moscow -- Luxembourg once a week); Mauritius (Moscow -- Port Louis twice a week); Morocco (Moscow -- Rabat twice a week); Croatia (Moscow -- Zagreb twice a week).

Also, from June 10, charter flights with Albania on the Moscow -- Tirana route will be resumed once a week.

In addition, a decision was made to increase the number of flights with Belarus on the Moscow-Minsk route from June 10 to 10 times a week on a reciprocal basis. (ANI/Sputnik)