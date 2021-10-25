Russia says UN Charter 'irreplaceable'

The ministry made the statement on Sunday with the hashtag #UNCharterIsOurRules on Telegram to mark the 76th anniversary of the entry into force of the UN Charter, reports Xinhua news agency.

Moscow, Oct 25 (IANS) The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the goals and principles enshrined in the Charter of the UN are "enduring, universal and irreplaceable".

In a video posted by the Ministry, Russian and foreign diplomats voiced support for the UN Charter and the central coordinating role of the world body in international relations.

"The founding fathers of the UN laid down in its Charter the fundamental goals and principles of interstate interaction. Only by observing them can humanity move on the path of building a more just, prosperous and secure world, prevent new global wars," Russia's Ambassador to the world body, Vasily Nebenzya, said in a statement.

"Today, there are increasing attempts to revise the international legal norms laid down in the Charter, to promote a certain world order based on rules," Nebenzya added.

"Our common task is to stand up for the UN Charter. We reaffirm our full commitment to the central and coordinating role of the UN in international affairs and declare: our rules are the UN Charter."

The UN Charter, which is the founding document of the UN, was signed on June 26, 1945 and came into force on October 24 that year.

--IANS

ksk/