Moscow [Russia], October 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia saw 25,769 new COVID-19 cases and 890 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response centre said on Sunday morning.



The biggest share of new cases was recorded in Moscow. A further 4,294 infections were confirmed in the capital, with 65 patients dying. St. Petersburg reported 2,463 new infections and 59 deaths.

The authority said that a further 15,391 coronavirus patients had been discharged from hospitals, with a total of 6,725,965 recovering since the pandemic began.

The country has recorded 7,586,536 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak began early last year. A total 209, 918 people died of the virus. (ANI/Sputnik)

