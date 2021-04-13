Russia slashes flights with Turkey over Covid-19 concerns

Moscow, April 13 (IANS) Russia will reduce the number of regular and charter flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1 to curb imports of Covid-19 infections, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced.

There will be only two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, and Russian travel agencies are advised to suspend sales of tours to Turkey, Golikova said at a briefing on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.