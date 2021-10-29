Russia, Sri Lanka strengthen military relations with Sri Lankan general's Moscow visit

The Sri Lankan army chief also discussed regional security issues with his Russian counterpart.

He met with Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov to discuss matters related to enhancement of tri-service training for Sri Lankan personnel, holding of more joint exercises and exchange of knowledge on mechanical and engineering technologies.

The two nations have increased cooperation in defence and military spheres over the past few years. General Salyukov had visited Colombo in 2020.

Just last week, the Russian Navy had sent a warship and two submarines, part of its Pacific Fleet, to the Colombo Port. These included vessels--Corvette Gremyashchiy and submarines B- 603 and B-274, which had arrived for replenishments.

A Sri Lankan defence delegation had visited Moscow in September to participate in military forums and had held talks with the Russian defence ministry. The delegation also discussed participation in international military exercises and promoting ties between Russian and Sri Lankan defence education establishments.

Reportedly, Sri Lanka plans to buy Su-30 fighter jets and armoured personnel carriers from Russia.

General Silva will also visit the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School, the Military Artillery Academy, Military Medical Academy and several other places of military and tourist importance.

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

--indianarrative