Russia suspends mission to NATO from November: FM Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia will suspend activities of its permanent mission to NATO from November 1 or a few days later, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.



"In response to NATO's actions, we suspend the work of our permanent mission to NATO, including the work of the chief military representative, probably from November 1, or maybe it will take several more days," Lavrov said during a press conference.

He said that the alliance's military liaison mission and information offices in Moscow would be closed and the accreditation of their employees revoked from November.

"If NATO has any urgent matters, they can address these issues to our ambassador in Belgium, who deals with bilateral relations between Russia and the Kingdom of Belgium," Lavrov added.

The move follows NATO's decision to expel eight members of the Russian mission to NATO in Brussels for allegedly working as intelligence officers, cutting their number to 10 in total. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance remained open to a dialogue with Russia. (ANI/Sputnik)

