Russia thwarts planned IS terrorist plots

As a result of the measures taken, six criminals were neutralised while attempting to put up armed resistance, and two were arrested, the FSB said in a statement on Monday.

Moscow, July 6 (IANS) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it has foiled a series of terrorist plots that were planned by the Islamic State (IS) to be carried out in the country this summer.

On June 29, a Russian citizen was detained for plotting attacks on citizens with the use of firearms and cold weapons in Moscow, and his accomplice residing in the southwestern Astrakhan Region was eliminated, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 1, a citizen preparing bombings in Moscow at places of mass gathering was detained.

Two days later, five members of a religious extremist group plotting terrorist attacks with the use of firearms and improvised explosive devices against Islamic sites were eliminated in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria in southwestern Russia.

Home-made explosive devices, firearms and ammunition, grenades, components for the manufacture of explosives, and religious extremist literature were seized.

Criminal cases have been initiated and investigations are underway.

--IANS

ksk/