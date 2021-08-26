Russia to host about 1,000 Afghans: Official

Moscow, Aug 26 (IANS) Moscow will assist the arrival of around 1,000 Afghans to Russia, particularly those holding Russian citizenship or other documents, head of the Russian Centre for Afghan Diasporas said on Wednesday.

The Russian authorities have allowed the entry of certain categories of Afghan citizens, as there are thousands wishing to come to Russia, Ghulam Mohammad Jalal was quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.