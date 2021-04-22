Russia to simplify visa issuance to boost tourism

It will be possible for tourists from most countries to obtain electronic visas remotely "without unnecessary formalities" within just four days, Putin said in his annual state-of-the-nation address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

Moscow, April 22 (IANS) Russia will issue electronic visas with a streamlined application procedure to attract more foreign tourists, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is a hospitable country that is open to our real friends," Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying.

"As soon as the epidemiological situation allows, we will definitely remove existing restrictions and millions of tourists from all over the world will be able to come," he added.

--IANS

ksk/