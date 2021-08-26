Russia will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, says Putin

Moscow [Russia], August 26 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Moscow will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs after the Taliban took over the war-torn country last week.



"Naturally, we will not interfere in Afghanistan's domestic affairs, neither will our armed forces be drawn into this all-against-all conflict. I think this is what is going on there," said Putin, reported Tass.

Putin also said that the situation in Afghanistan is "difficult and alarming" and Russia is keeping a close eye on it.

"You know how difficult and alarming the situation in Afghanistan currently is. We are keeping a close eye on this situation, actively cooperating with our allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)," he said at a congress of the ruling United Russia party.

He further said that the conflict in Afghanistan has been smouldering for decades and added, "The former Soviet Union has its own experience in that country. We have learned the lesson," reported Tass.

After the Biden administration announced the end of its US military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.

Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he becomes "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban.

The northern province of Panjshir is the only pocket of resistance to the Taliban. It is led by Ahmad Massoud, a son of Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), an influential leader of Afghanistan's Tajik community who fought against the Taliban back in the 1990s. (ANI)

