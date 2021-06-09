Russian arrested in Goa beach village with LSD

Panaji, June 9 (IANS) A 41-year-old Russian national has been arrested for possession of LSD and marijuana, valued at over Rs 8.5 lakh, from the beach village of Morjim in North Goa, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Dmitry Boldov, inspector in-charge of Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi said.
"The seized LSD is worth Rs 8,50,000 in the international market. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," Dalvi said.
--IANS
