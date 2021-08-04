Russian arrested in Goa for drug possession

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Aug 4th, 2021, 23:00:21hrs
Panaji, Aug 4 (IANS) A Russian national was arrested in the beach village of Morjim in North Goa on Wednesday for possession of hashish, valued at Rs 5 lakh in the international market, police said.

Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi of the Pernem police station said Mark Smyslov was arrested while he was on his way to deliver the drug to a customer.

"We have seized half a kg of hashish from the Russian national," he said.

The accused has been arrested under Section 20(b)(ii) (B) of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

--IANS

maya/vd

