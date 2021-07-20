Russian COVID-19 cases top 6 million

Moscow [Russia], July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 23,770 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,006,536, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.



The nationwide death toll grew by 784 to 149,922, while the number of recoveries increased by 22,218 to 5,382,213.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,188 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,470,330.

Nearly 160 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

