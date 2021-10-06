Russian FM Lavrov, Blinken discuss JCPOA, ties

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 6th, 2021, 14:25:02hrs
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Moscow [Russia], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the prospects of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation was held at Washington's initiative, the ministry noted.
"They exchanged opinions regarding the prospects of resuming full-scale implementation of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program and also discussed some pressing issues on the bilateral agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

